Cornet

By Emmanuel Okogba

Alize Cornet knocked out top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to qualify for the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Swiatek more fancied to go through considering her dominance in the last four months was no match for a resolute Cornet.

Swiatek came into Wimbledon on the back of a win at Roland Garros but it was 32-year-old Cornet who denied the Polish player the chance of winning a first Wimbledon title and consecutive Major titles.

Cornet has made it a habit of upending the best players at Grand Slams as she did same to Serena Williams in 2014 who was top seed at the time.

“I’m like good wine. In France, good wine always ages well,” Cornet said after the victory.