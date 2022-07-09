.

By Davies Iheamnachor. PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has sworn in five commissioners into the cabinate.

Wike tasked the commissioners to work with heads of ministries, departments and agencies to begin compilation of relevant information covering from 2015, when his administration started.

The governor, who spoke at the Executive Chamber of Government House in Port Harcourt will swearing in the commissioners, yesterday, as according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri, stated that he is determined to do a proper handover to the his successor despite the fact that his predecessor did not do a proper handover to him.

The commissioners are Hon. Deinma Iyalla, assigned to the Ministry of Special Projects; Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom to the Ministry of Education; Hon. Boma Iyaye to the Ministry Local Government Affairs; Hon. Christopher Green as Commissioner for Sports and Burabe Anea-Bari Donald posted to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs.

He informed them (commissioners) that his administration was in its last lap and there was need for the different ministries to begin compiling records of their activities in lieu of handing over day.

He said: “Everybody should as a matter of fact put the records of their various ministries together. You won’t wait till May 29, 2023. You have to start now since this administration started in 2015. State what we have done, and by the grace of God, when the new person (governor) comes, he will have a handover note and it will not be like me who didn’t get a handover note.

“Everything we have done, all the records. What we have bought from ministry to ministry, you have to start compiling them. I don’t want to hear a situation where you will say there is no time, there is plenty of time. You don’t need to wait till the last day. That is why things are difficult for some people.”

Wike told the newly sworn-in commissioners that his administration was in its finishing stage and so much was required of them to ensure a good ending, urging them to serve the State with incontestable passion.

“It is not how long that you stayed in office that can make the difference. It is the passion and commitment that you give to it. You can be in office for six months and people will see your impact, and your impact will be known. But if you cannot do it within that period, even if they allowed you to stay ten years, you may not also be able to carry it out,”he said.