– Don’t allow APC rig your vote this time – Atiku

– PDP will rescue Nigeria – Ayu

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday stormed Osogbo, Osun state capital to canvass vote for its governorship candidate in Saturday’s guber election.

The team led by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also has Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto state, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state, Godwin Obaseki, Edo state and Douye Diri Bayelsa state, while Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde were not on the roll call.

Addressing the gathering, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on urged voters in Osun state to protect their votes to stop the ruling party from stealing their votes again.

Atiku spoke in Osogbo while canvassing votes for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the party’s mega rally at the party secretariat.

“This is a PDP state. Don’t let them steal your votes this time. They have been rigging election here since 12 years ago. In 2010 they rigged through the court, in 2018 they rig through the ballot.

“Don’t allow them steal this time around. Make sure you votes and defend your votes, if you allow them, you will go back to darkness”, he said.

While speaking the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu said it is only PDP that can rescue Nigeria from the present quamire the ruling party plunged it, adding that Osun election is a precursor to the 2023 election, hence, urged residents to vote Adeleke to start the journey to a new dawn.

According to him “let us work for Senator Ademola Adeleke for Saturday Election to make a change because PDP will rescue Osun people and Nigerians from darkness.

In his remarks at the occasion Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri said the base of PDP in the state is organic therefore electorates should help vote out poverty in Osun.

He said Osun election is not for the people of the State alone but for Nigerians.

In his short remarks the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic party Senator Ademola Adeleke promised to bring development to the rural areas of the State if elected.

Adeleke noted that if Electorates should Vote for him they will Vote for progress, development, and pensioners so that their lives would change for better.

He however concluded by saying “He is a Progressive like Chief Obafemi Awolowo and would follow his step.

Other dignitaries at the rally include, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, PDP Deputy Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, deputy governor of Benue, Benson Abounu, Vice Chairman, PDP, Southwest, Soji Adagunodo among others.