…As Wike hosts fmr Speaker, fmr SGF, in Port Harcourt

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon

Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday described Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state as an indispensable political leader.

Dogara, along with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, were in Port Harcourt as guests Wike, a day after the visitors met with northern leaders in Abuja, canvassing votes against Muslim Muslim presidency come 2023.

Emerging from a closed door meeting held at Governor Wike’s country home in Rumueprikom, Port Harcourt, both visitors hinted that the move borders on building bridges for an all-inclusive Nigeria.

Dogara said, “Everyone agrees with us that Governor Wike is one of those indispensable political leaders. For us, it is a search to build an all-inclusive Nigeria.

“So, we feel that as part of the agenda setting, we should meet with him and that is the reason why we are here. And for the rest, whatever it is, maybe in the future we can discuss that.”

Former SGF Babachir Lawal, said, “We came to visit our brother. He (Wike) is our brother. So, every now and then, the Bible enjoins you to visit one another.

“That is what we just did. There are many things in the world for which you need to visit a brother, so there is nothing to do with our meeting in Abuja.”

RELATED NEWS