By Elizabeth Osayande

Chipper Cash, an African cross-border payments company recently partnered with a non-profit organization, Executives Initiative to host a beach football tournament in which over 300 primary and secondary school children in Tarkwa Bay community won ‘back to school’ essentials and scholarships.

The Tarkwa Bay, one-day community impact development project tagged:” Chipping away illiteracy through football,” according to the organisers, was hosted to cushion the effect of 2020 eviction at the community that saw community members displaced, and denied basic amenities.

Their words: ” We chose the Tarkwa Bay Community, a shanty waterfront community in Lagos State to kick off this initiative. In 2020, thousands of the community’s residents were displaced with no alternatives for support. In a community where people lack the basic amenities such as electricity and potable water supply. With such a huge gap in life’s basic necessities, it would be unimaginable the effects of the eviction on the children born out of and raised by this community.

“As such, Chipper Cash believes education was the most salient driver for the initiative, as most of the children in the community had dropped out of school to play football and surf on the beach during the mass eviction.

” Football, therefore gave a significant push towards the classroom where the children’s love for the sport was encouraged and their passion and excitement for learning became apparent when the possibilities of scholarships were presented. As they all saw it as an opportunity to grow beyond their circumstances. ” The event organisers explained.

Speaking further on the football tournament, Chipper Cash’s Country Director, Abi Animashaun, stated that the drive to combat illiteracy in the country and to build upon Nigeria’s future workforce demonstrated :” Chipper’s commitment to foster collaborative partnerships which aid in advancing social development and lifelong skills in indigent children across the continent.”

On his part, the Marketing Campaign Manager, Chipper Cash, Goldie Iyamu, noted FinTech ecosystem must see the need to invest in good education and create room for the recruitment of young talents in Nigeria.

Iyamu added that: “Education is important to create a world where irrespective of your station or status, any child with a dream and the requisite determination can be a future leader of industry or government.”

On his part, the Founder, Executives Initiative, Dare Asobele, who spoke on the partnership with Chipper Case said: ‘We’re excited to partner with Chipper Cash to put a smile on the faces of these young stars and we hope to create a chain reaction of love that will promote collaboration and philanthropy.

For Okoolo Joseph who represented one of the principals stated that the programme was a good initiative as it helped the children to learn more using sports.

“It is a nice programme, as the students are happy and have a good game. This initiative has helped the students to learn more using football and I thank the organizers of the programme for this wonderful gesture as they have made the children happy.” He said

A teacher from Epiphany Anglican Primary School, Abagbo, Tarkwa bay, Doris Zebulum, said that there was a lot to learn from extra-curricular activities as students need to come out and socialize with other students from other schools.