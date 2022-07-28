By Adeola Badru

A technoprenuer and candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Faozey Nurudeen is set to upskill young people as part of his commitment to impact positively on his immediate community.

Faozey whose philanthropic touches have been felt in all eleven local governments in his senatorial district and beyond, said in an interview with Vanguard that building a tech hub to empower youths in his community is beyond giving back, adding tha it is a necessity which must be done.

He said: “The world is advancing, and skills are discovered everyday. Tech skills especially are important for us to be at par with our contemporaries in developed nations.”

“As we empower our youth with Agriculture, Social and economic skills, we must equally give them the tech advantage which comes in various forms, such as we will be offering at the hub.”

“Basic on Information Communications Technology world, Google Digital Skills, Basics of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Marketing Skills, Fundamentals of Graphics Design will be taught to youths for grasp this opportunity for free.”

“At the Oyo Tech Hub, we are even more interested in the girl child education. This is why we will be giving more percentage to young women who enroll at the academy.”

“We believe that training a girl child, helps development spread faster, this resonates with our aim to raise a better generation,” he said.

