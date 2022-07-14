…Tasks Govt. on provision of basic amenities

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Sahara Deck, Abuja City Centre of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), has challenged Government at all levels to live up to their responsibility in providing the basic amenities for the citizens.

The Capoon, Sahara Deck, Mr. Victor Ofili threw the challenge while briefing newsmen on the execution and commissioning of Jeje water project on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said their investigations showed that government had failed the citizens in provision of basic amenities, which ordinarily they should do as a responsibility to the citizens.

According to Ofili, the provision of the water project in the Jeje Community in Nasarawa State was in keeping with one of the core principles of the Fraternity ‘‘For Humanitistic ideals’’ in partnership with Destiny Child International Foundation (a non-governmental organization) to ameliorate the sufferings of the Community.

‘‘ A few months ago, we identified an urgent need for the provision of a clean source of portable water for the people of Jeje Community, and through the coordinator of our Karu sector, agreed to provide a borehole that will provide clean water to the community, and a mechanized pump to deliver water from the borehole.

‘‘In the initial stage, a documentary was planned and filmed, so that the Association could send out their findings for the world to see. Sahara Deck then reached out to Destiny Child International Foundation (DCIF) through its founder, Mrs. Oduche Maryrose Ebele.

‘‘She was touched by the humanization conditions under which some Nigerians were living and immediately pledge t partner with National Association of Seadogs to provide the borehole to Jeje Community.’’

‘‘The Association in conjunction with DAIF immediately swung into action, and within 5 days were able to complete the provision of two manual borehole water pumps with the construction of water tanks to help the people of Jeje community overcome the terrible problem of having to rely on a stagnant body of water as their main source of water on review.

‘‘Sahara Deck is very grateful to Destined Child International Foundation for partnering with National Association of Seadogs to put smiles on the faces of the children, women, and men of Jeje community, and hope that in future, we shall partner again for more projects that will keep bringing succor to the less privileged members of other communities in our area,’’ he added.

Speaking on the commissioning of the boreholes, Mrs Oduche, who was represented by the Project Coordinator, DCIF, Mr. Stanley Nwankwo said the intervention was initiated by members of the Fraternity and executed by DCI Foundation.

According to him, the humanitarian projects executed by the Fraternity is self funded through members contribution as it does not have local or foreign donors.

He however, urged that the Government should live up to its responsibility in providing the basic amenities for its citizens.