PORT HARCOURT – FIDELITY Bank Plc says it does not relent in delivering goodwill projects to improve lives in its host communities nationwide because of its believe that corporate success is tied to the well being everyone in the operating environment.

Daniel Okorie, Divisional Head, Internal Control, Fidelity Bank, affirmed this Monday during unveiling of a borehole, structural renovation and furnishing, various food and sanitary wares delivered to St. Vincent de Paul/The Child Special School, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, under the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP).

The Child Special School, an institution under the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, presently caters for 30 boys and 34 girls from ages 5 – 32, intellectual impaired by learning disabilities and unable to benefit from normal education system.

Head of School, Rev Sister Nwamaka Muoneke, said children currently in the school include those challenged by cerebral palsy, epilepsy, autism, down syndrome, dyslexia among other learning disabilities.

She revealed that, “We admitted over 300 from different tribes and religions, but some have been withdrawn for various reasons. The school provides educational, therapeutic and vocational support to them giving everyone the opportunity to excel in individual gifts, without comparing them with their normal peers.

“Others due to the severity of impairment do not make visible career progress, but however improve on daily living skills, self care and interpersonal relationships. They are capable for learning with special attention from the skilled trainers”, she explained.

Daniel Okorie, Divisional Head, Internal Control, Fidelity Bank, said, “It is in recognition of the needs of the school that we decided to carry out this Corporate Social Responsibility under our FHHP.

“With FHHP, staff across our business locations identify projects that impact their immediate community and raise funds to execute them. The bank’s management thereafter matches this contribution with an equal amount and disburses it for the selected project.”

“To the beneficiaries – students and teachers of this institution, I urge you to put the donated facilities to good use, maintain them always so it also ministers to the needs of many more students long after you’ve graduated from this institution.”

Most Rev Dr Camillus Etukudoh, Bishop of Port Harcourt Diocese, represented by Rev Fr Boniface Gbamamu acknowledged that the goodwill by the bank leaves hopes that there are still milk hearted individuals and corporate organisations who could lift Nigeria from the doldrums.