By Egufe Yafugborhi

Fidelity Bank Plc has said that it does not relent in delivering goodwill projects to improve lives in its host communities nationwide because of its belief that corporate success is tied to the well being of everyone in the operating environment.

Daniel Okorie, Divisional Head, Internal Control, Fidelity Bank, affirmed this at the unveiling of a borehole, structural renovation and furnishing, various food and sanitary wares delivered to St. Vincent de Paul/The Child Special School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, under the Fidelity Helping Hands Programme (FHHP).

The Child Special School, an institution under the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, presently caters for 30 boys and 34 girls from ages five to 32, intellectually impaired with learning disabilities and unable to benefit from the normal education system.

Okorie said: “It is in recognition of the needs of the school that we decided to carry out this Corporate Social Responsibility under our FHHP.

“With FHHP, staff across our business locations identify projects that impact their immediate community and raise funds to execute them. The bank’s management thereafter matches this contribution with an equal amount and disburses it for the selected project.”