A real estate firm, Octo5 Holdings Limited, has explained why residents of its flagship estate in Lekki, Lagos State – Ocean Bay Estate – directly engaged with Eko Electricity Distribution Company to resolve the lingering power challenge in the facility.

According to the firm, Resident Association of the estate formally requested that they engage with EKEDC to resolve the matter.

This was contained in a release signed by Adetunji Adedoyin-Adeniyi, Managing Partners, AAA Chambers, on behalf of the real estate firm.

He described as malicious, online reports that his client had abandoned residents of the estate.

The legal practitioner revealed that the estate had been cut off from the National Grid by EKEDC 17 months ago and that the had been running on generator since then.

He said: “We have equally deemed it fit to mention that the residents of Ocean Bay Estates through their Residents Association formally wrote us to demand the right to directly engage EKEDC, procure individual pre-paid meters from EKEDC; buy individual generators or source for alternative electricity themselves, without being compelled to take advantage of our clients’ services. Our client in writing conceded to these demands and expressly stated that effective from July 10, 2022, it would restrict itself to providing services only to those willing to pay for it in the estate and allow all others to fend for themselves.

“It is our firm view that rather than launch a media attack against our clients; the unwilling residents of Ocean Bay Estate are at liberty to purchase their generators and diesel to power their homes while the Residents Association completes its negotiations with EKEDC and formally notifies our client of readiness to enjoy the easement rights provided by it allowing them to use its power distribution lines (only) to distribute power supply to interested residents of Ocean Bay”.

Adedoyin-Adeniyi explained that during the 17-month blackout, his client purchased a new 1MVA diesel generator to complement the existing 500KVA and 800KVA generators it earlier purchased, to power the estate.

He accused the Distribution Company of selling electricity tariff at N56 per KWH as against the then operational tariff of N27 per KWH.

“For the records, our Clients have always maintained extreme professionalism, high standard, and transparency in discharging their obligations, particularly to the residents of Ocean Bay Estate. Contrary to the ferocious media reports, Ocean Bay Estate prides itself, as one of the estates in Nigeria that is judiciously managed and professionally administered for the benefits of all residents/subscribers.

“The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) disconnected the electricity supply to Ocean Bay Estates for over seventeen (17) months and the minority residents who can be seen protesting cannot deny the fact that our clients have been supplying electricity for the said seventeen (17) months since the estate was disconnected from the national grid, despite the unprecedented cost of diesel in Nigeria.

“Secondly, the peddlers of the malicious publication cannot establish that our client has collected a dime from any resident of Ocean Bay Estate, without getting commensurate services they paid for and any one that has such claims, is hereby challenged to bring forth proof of services paid for but not rendered by our clients.

“That our client had executed an agreement with an agent of EKEDC known as Dunmak Power Engineering Limited, wherein our client was compelled to pay exorbitant tariffs, which is substantially higher than the tariff that is permissible by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission {NERC}. Notwithstanding the high tariffs, our clients’ commitment to ensure that Ocean Bay residents enjoyed the best of services compelled it to enter that Agreement under which in return for a guaranteed eighteen hours minimum daily supply, our client paid DUNMARK a steep premium of NGN56 per KWH as against the then operational tariff of NGN27 per KWH. This arrangement was with the written approval of EKEDC affirming DUNMARK as its agents and it had specific clauses governing under-supply. Despite this premium service agreement with EKEDC / DUNMARK, and despite our clients’ commitment, EKEDC provided our client’s estate with epileptic power supply without considering the humongous tariffs being paid by our client.

“It is undeniable that instead of EKEDC to charge the flat rate tariff approved by the Federal Government, EKEDC decided to commercialize, monetize and engage in the habit of profiteering power – an essential commodity to Nigerians, by demanding some neighborhoods to pay more as opposed to the approved tariff by the Federal Government.

“For the umpteenth time, our clients maintain that they are not in any way indebted to EKEDC, rather it is EKEDC that has over N500,000,000.00 {Five Hundred Million Naira} claim to defend in Court as a result of the illegal disconnection of the electricity supply to Ocean Bay Estate,” he said.