As Nigerians get involved in the electoral process with massive turnout to register for their Permanent Voter Card, a foremost human rights activist and Commandant,

‘Commander’ Bibi Oduku, has, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to open registration centres in creek communities in the Niger Delta region to ease access and registration.

Bibi said people in the riverine areas are very much interested on the ongoing INEC registration and want to register as well in order for them to exercise their franchise in voting their leaders of choice including choice of President in 2023 general elections.

He said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is to open registration centres closer to the people living in the creeks of the Niger Delta region for easy access of registering that would enable them vote candidates of their choice come 2023.

“People in the riverine areas are very much interested on the ongoing INEC registration to enable them elect their choice of President in 2023.

“And INEC should be aware that the riverine transportation fare is higher than the land.

“For them to travel from parts of the creeks to registration centres, many of this people cannot afford the transport fare to travel upland and register, and this will affect and reduce the number of voters in the Niger Delta region because democracy is about numbers.

“We don’t want our people to be systematically disenfranchised ahead of the 2023 general elections due to inaccessibility of registration centres.”

However, he (Oduku) said his security outfit for the creeks is already strategising and working hard to ensure hitch-free elections in the creeks of the Niger Delta region.

He also disclosed that Riverine Security, Coast Guard of the Federation is working hard with the Joint Task Force, JTF, and other relevant security agencies in the region.

“This collaboration is to ensure that there will be peace in the riverine communities during the 2023 general elections.

“We advise citizens to stay away from election violence before, during and after the general elections”, he said.

However, he warned that any individual or group involved in violence to disrupt the electoral process will be seriously dealt with.

“We will not take it lightly with any element who wants to be an instrument of violence to disrupt the electoral process during general 2023 as far as the creek communities are concerned.

“They will face full wrath of the law, and we call on candidates of political parties not to recruit thugs because they and their paymaster including the party will be held responsible.

“Educate yourself and your supporters on how to be peaceful and well behaved instead they should promote peace and live in harmony with one another because violence is not welcomed at all”, he stated.

