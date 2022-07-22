.

By Theodore Opara & Rosemary Iwunze

AS the challenging economy continues to bite harder, many Nigerians are cutting their budgets to enable them to cope with the prevailing difficulties, while many have reduced their standard of living, others have cut down on their ostentatious ways of life.

One of the areas that have been deeply affected is the number of cars that are lying idle in the garages. To some, selling them off have become the solution while others have cut down on the insurance of the cars.

Most owners of exotic and luxury cars in Nigeria choose to self-insure such brands of vehicles rather than insure them with insurance companies as they believe that they are being charged exorbitant premium rates. Others believe that since they don’t drive the cars often, insuring them will be a waste of money. Vanguard investigations reveal that there has been a drop in the insurance of such cars as their owners have not been keen in insuring them in recent times.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Underwriting Officer, Allianz Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Ohonusi said: “If the purchase of an exotic or luxury car is financed by a bank, the bank always makes it mandatory for the owner to insure, but when people buy directly on their own, they ignore insurance because the incentive to insure is usually very low. And if they are not in the country, they will just buy and keep at home and because they hardly use them, they don’t insure.

However, those that know the law: that for every vehicle there must be insurance, are those that obtain insurance for their exotic cars. “As such, the major challenge, which the insurance industry always has with exotic car owners is that they hardly want to pay for insurance. If a bank is financing it, the bank can give them the highest interest rate and they will oblige, but if insurance is giving them a minimum basic premium rate, they will not want to pay. It is a criminal offence to drive in the country without insurance. Also, any little damage on an exotic car will run into multiple losses. For instance, you will not get the headlamp of these cars in Nigeria because they are usually very expensive. People that have suffered loss in the past with exotic cars always seek to insure them before they discharge them from the point of purchase.”

Also speaking, Chairman/CEO Achor Actuarial Services Limited, Dr. Pius Apere, who is an actuarial scientist and chartered insurer, noted that most owners of exotic and luxury cars believe that taking insurance on such cars is a waste of money. Apere said: “Some people don’t believe in insurance. They believe that even if something happens, insurance will not pay, which is a big misconception. But that is getting out of the way a little bit because of recent awareness campaigns.

“However, for exotic and luxury cars, the value of these set of cars is on the high side. Some insurance companies insure them but do not pay when the claims come because the claims are always huge. Also, owners of such cars don’t use them that often so the possibility of having accidented claims is rare. Accordingly, since the owners don’t use them that much, they don’t see the need to go for comprehensive insurance covers. They mostly go for third party covers just to obey the law, as they believe that insuring them is just a waste of money. They have the notion that ‘I have the money, so even if anything happens, I have the money to repair my car”.

Meanwhile, a young insurance broker told Vanguard that more people now take to insuring their vehicle because of the security situation in the country. According to the broker, who wouldn’t want her name in print, “people in my view are taking up insurance of their vehicles because they don’t know when the bandits or car snatchers may strike.

Another factor she indicated was the flooding that is ravaging most places. “ Most people have lost their cars to flooding even when the cars are parked in the compound, flooding can damage the engine and the only place to turn to is the insurance company.