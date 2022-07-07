By Miftaudeen Raji

Many supporters of Sherrif Oborevwori, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State are currently dismayed by a huge blow that hit them sadly from within the party.

Their plight was coming on the heels of a suit brought before the court by an aggrieved member of the party, Mr. Olorogun Edevbie.

On Thursday, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja disqualified Oborevwori, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, which held that the PDP candidate lacked the legal competence to participate in the election.

Here is the reason the Abuja Federal High Court disqualified the embattled PDP flag bearer in the State.

The plaintiff in the suit, Edevbie had among other things, contended that the defendant was not validly nominated by his party.

Edevbie told the court that PDP violated both its constitution and the electoral guidelines, during its state congress that produced Oborevwori as its flag bearer for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Consequently, the Plaintiff, prayed the court to restrain the party from forwarding Oborevwori’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and to also restrain the electoral body from receiving or recognising him as the duly nominated candidate of s the party for the election.

The plaintiff sought an order to restrain Oborevwori from parading or carrying himself as the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Also cited as defendants in the matter were the PDP and INEC. Meanwhile, in his judgement on Thursday, Justice Taiwo held that the suit was meritorious.

He accordingly granted the reliefs against Oborevwori.