By Chioma Obinna

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos which successfully carried out leg surgery on Vice President Osinbajo is an exemplary model of Federal Government intervention through the CBN, in providing world class health facility to discourage medical tourism abroad by Nigerians.

Emefiele who spoke at a press briefing following the recent Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Lagos. While responding to questions on the CBN intervention funds in healthcare, cited the Reddington Hospital and Duchess International Hospital as examples of where the Central Bank of Nigeria has supported Nigerian healthcare institutions in building local capacity towards the reversal of medical tourism which costs Nigeria billions of dollars annually.

Emefiele said the Vice President decision to choose to have his surgery done locally in Nigeria has set an exemplary example, and restore confidence the country’s healthcare system.

Reacting to the CBN Governor’s statement, the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, Dr Olutunde Lalude, explained that the Reddington Healthcare Group established the Duchess International Hospital Ikeja as a unique brand to promote access to affordable world-class healthcare for all Nigerians with its strategic location just 10 minutes drive from the Lagos airport and less than 90 minutes by air from Abuja and all state capitals in Nigeria.

In demonstrating affordability, Dr. Lalude emphasized that it cost N5000 for a patient to register and see a Doctor at the new Duchess International Hospital. This has been made possible due to the impact of the CBN intervention fund in establishing the hospital.

Lalude thanked the CBN Governor and Access Bank Plc for all their support in building our local capacity and transforming our healthcare institutions.