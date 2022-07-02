.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has stressed needs to strengthen genomic surveillance in Nigeria for effective management of pandemic.

This was disclosed by WHO’s team leader, Dr Nnaemeka Ndodo, while inspecting Osun State University’s molecular laboratory at the school’s main campus in Osogbo.

The Chief Molecular Bioengneer at the National Reference Laboratory, said the team was in the school to look at how they can collaborate and help with the school Molecular Diagnosis Center.

“We are leading a WHO team on mission to Nigeria to support our genomics surveillance. To see how to strengthen our genomics surveillance and to also look at the laboratories.

“University of Osun has a Molecular Diagnosis Center that was very useful in the pandemic. So we needed to look at it too so that we can see their processes, area of collaboration, where to guide and also share experiences with other places with them.

“This is such an amazing university. My mind is already blown with what they have on ground. This is really awesome. I can see vision in operation and people who has clear idea of what they want.

“We are always looking for areas to collaborate. The Director General at NCDC has always been passionate about advancing genomics. He has been talking alot about it and I know that NCDC has been in the forefront of supporting all the sub national entities in response like no other agency have been able to do. So we continue to support and continue to provide as much as possible to make sure we protect the health of the Nation”, he added.