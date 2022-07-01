By Ayo Onikoyi

The outstanding award for entertainment, sports, and entrepreneurship, Golden Stars Awards held it’s second edition last Sunday, June 19, at the prestigious, The Lekki Coliseum. The event kicked off on a beautiful red carpet layout as guests were welcomed to the electrifying reception of the event.

The royal father of the day was HRM Oba Yisa Olusola Adeniyi Olaniyan, the Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom whose presence was well appreciated by the organizers. Celebrities such as Whitemoney, Mr Macaroni, Afeez Owo, Adebayo Tijani, Charles Okocha and a host of others graced the occasion which was a mix of entertainment, excellence and celebrations.

One of the organisers, Atinuke Owotutu had this to say about this year’s edition, “The event went well and we are entirely grateful to God for the success. The journey wasn’t rosy but somehow we pulled it through with over 1,000 guests at the venue. As a team, we congratulate the winners and also extend our love to the nominees as well as those whose works got them recognition. Moving forward, we are planning a much bigger 3rd edition but in the meantime we would keep things lowkey.”

The award was proudly sponsored by Mr Johnson Furniture, Caesars Luxury Hotel, Oti Jonathan Idowu, Lukan, Gx Foods, RC Cola and a few other brands.