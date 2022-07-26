By Biodun Busari

Nigerians have expressed their reactions as President Muhammadu Buhari left for Monrovia, the capital of Liberia today to deliver a lecture on security.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu disclosed on Monday that “the trip signifies the importance attached to the security and wellbeing of Liberia and the rest of West Africa.”

The statement partly read: “On this day, Liberia marks a Special Independence anniversary, commemorating 175 years of self-rule, with the country being the oldest independent post-colonial African State.

“President Buhari is the Special Guest of Honour at the celebration and will deliver an address. The trip to Liberia comes at a time when political instability and the return of coups-d’état have upended two to three decades of democratic order in the sub-region.

“Liberia, Sierra-Leone along with Nigeria are going into elections in 2023 and President Buhari is expected to emphasize to them the importance of free, fair and credible elections.”

Shehu further said: “Peace and security of Liberia (and Sierra-Leone) is important to Nigeria given the enormous investments in men, material and resources expended by this country to secure the two states.

“Without the leadership of Nigeria in the context of ECOWAS to secure these two, there would not have been a Liberia on the map in its present configuration today.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians via Twitter have reacted to this latest trip which is coming on the heels of an attack by terrorists on the Presidential Guards Bridgade in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The Nigerians who reacted on social media, believe it is an irony that the president of a country that faces security challenges is the guest of honour to speak on security in another country.

One of the people that have reacted to this is a former Kaduna Senator and activist, Shehu Sani. He said: “The President should lecture Liberians on insecurity and not on security.”

Also, a co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, Aisha Yesufu said: “Lecturer Buhari!”

“Buhari to deliver a lecture on security in Liberia is beyond embarrassing. Unity Schools on the outskirts of FCT are on lockdown due to insecurity,” @firstladyship tweeted.

@jollynony said: “I can’t wait to listen to Buhari’s speech to be presented in Liberia about security and the rule of law.”

“Buhari is going to give a speech at Liberia and Nigerians are scared because he might embarrass us,” @Osaz41 said.