Britain recorded its first-ever temperature exceeding 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 as predicted by the United Kingdom Met Office.

Reports showed that the mercury registered 40.2°C at London’s Heathrow Airport, that day and at least 34 parts of the country broke the UK’s previous national record of 38.7 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said stretching from West Yorkshire to Surrey.

Experts have warned that climate change could increase the frequency of such extreme temperatures if no action is taken to control greenhouse gas emissions.

The Met Office issued a ‘red warning’ for central, northern, eastern and southeastern England from July 18 to July 19, 2022.

On July 18, temperatures in parts of the county crossed 30 °C, with Hawarden, a village in Wales, recording a high of 37.1°C. With that, the region broke its previous record of 35.2°C, set in the same place in 1990, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, Gogerddanin in Wales reached 35.3°C and Stanton Downham in eastern England recorded 38. 1°C. It was 31.3 °C in Aboyne in Scotland and 31.1°C in Derrylin in Northern Ireland, data showed.

The heatwave had caused some disruptions in rail services and other activities in schools and companies.

US hot temperatures

Similarly, the temperatures in the United States of America have been terribly hot for some days, turning the most preferred summer period into a scorching time.

Reports from USA Today said the summer heat gets intense to the extent that forecasters put nearly 100 million Americans under excessive heat warnings or advisories since last week.

The National Weather Service says the “dangerous heat” is forecast to impact a large swath of the country, including states ranging from Texas and Louisiana to Kansas and Missouri.

A number of states were also placed under a heat advisory with most areas forecast to reach at least the high 90s and other areas, including Phantom Ranch, Ariz., on track to reach a whopping 114 degrees. Amarillo, Texas, is similarly expected to reach a high of 113 degrees and Shreveport, Louisiana, will soar to 108 degrees.

Nigerians in the UK adjust to heatwave

The UK’s heatwave interrupted daily routine activities for Brits, and Nigerians alike to feel the pangs. Nigerians in the UK spoke with Vanguard from their base and shared their personal experience since the occurrence.

They recounted that their employers and schools initiated measures to bring comfort as the heatwave continues. While train services have brought some disappointments, bus and taxi services have not been adversely affected.

In her own account, Blessing Adeagbo, a legal practitioner with Chambers and Partners, London said the managers of the legal firm provided comforting avenues to work.

Adeagbo said: “My employer took note of the heat wave. There was a firm-wide email informing us about the heat wave and advising everyone to be safe. Also, we were encouraged to discuss with our managers if we were unable to work due to the weather and to take necessary breaks during the course of the day.

“Air conditioning was provided for employees who would prefer to work from the office. Also, my manager reached out to be sure I was fine and to find out if I needed some extension for existing deadlines.”

Adeagbo, a resident of Brighton continued: “I have not left my house since the heat wave. Also, the heat was so much and the sun so hot that staying outdoor for a long time was not an option for me.”

“Work hours were not reduced outrightly but measures were put in place to ensure that anyone affected by the weather can have some time off during the course of the day or work only during cooler periods of the day. We keep the windows open for some fresh air, we try to avoid the sun and wear light clothings. I also take cold showers,” Adeagbo added.

Speaking on the heatwave vis-à-vis academic activities, Uchenna Ndubuisi, a student at the University of Sussex, said they have been converted to online.

“Working hours have not been affected. My school converted all work activities to be done online because of the heatwave,” Ndubuisi said.

“Generally people wear very light clothings during this period to wave off the heat. I observed that many people especially guys go out without shirts. That’s a coping mechanism.

“Buses still run but train services have been affected a lot because of frequent cancellation of trips.

“What I do to find comfort during this period is to cancel all physical activities that would make me go out. I only go out when the weather is a bit better and conducive during the evenings. Soon, the heatwave will drastically reduce,” he added.

Sarah Owolabi, a self-employed woman living in Doncaster said the hot weather has not affected her negatively.

“I go to stores regularly because I live close to the town centre but seeing how hot the sun is, it’s a big discouragement. I’d rather stay at home than go out cause of the high temperature.

“Well, I work from home and I’d rather treat myself kindly this time. I still work my normal hours since I do it from the comfort of my home. I now use the refrigerator more to get ice and chilled drinks.”

According to Timilehin ‘Inde in Glasgow, Scotland: “The high temperature has affected my schedules in many ways. The bus services in the city have reduced their trips and there have been disruptions in rail services.

“While I have been able to go to office and visit stores, it has not been easy. I have missed many appointments due to unavailability of buses at some times. The excuse given by bus services most times is the temperature.

“There have been cases of buses breaking down in the middle of trips and buses filled to the brim after waiting for long minutes.”

‘Inde talked about the friendly gestures of his employer, work schedules and the role of Scottish government.

He said: “My employer has been friendly. Succours were provided for staff to reduce the effect of the heatwave on individuals. Some were given days off while others were provided with cooling equipments.

“In some cases, late arrival at work occurs and some shifts were alllowed to be cancelled.

“If there’s anything government has put in place, it is communication. Every other day, you’re advised on how to maintain yourself during the heatwave. One advantage of the heatwave however is that there’s a reduction in consumption of gas and electricity supplies.

“That’s comforting. Government has subsidized the rates in some places and service providers have also helped by introducing flexible rates and discounts.”

Nigerians in the US stay hydrated

The story has not been totally different in the US, as Americans and Nigerians alike have adjusted to making things cooler for themselves.

A Graduate Research Assistant at the Department of Biology, Georgia State University, United States, Ibrahim Yusuf noted that “it started as something to jest about when I first learned of the effects of greenhouse gases on the climate.”

He thought it was just another Western hoax to subdue other parts of the world until recent developments and manifestations showed that he was in the wrong.

Yusuf is currently resident in Atlanta, USA, where the heat is way above bearable, according to him.

He said, “Standing outside in the afternoon is becoming more discomforting than working close to a furnace.

“Good thing we have air cooling systems all around, but that doesn’t stop me from going around with my bottle of water. I try to rehydrate myself at intervals- although frequent urination accompanies it, it’s worth it irrespective.

“Besides this, I am making a conscious effort towards a more sustainable future. Well, what can we do other than cope? Everyone says. I feel we can do better than that- for my generation and generations to come,” he added.

However, Joye Shonubi, a graduate of George Washington University and resident of San Francisco, California, United States, said luckily he is in California where the weather is mostly stable all year round.

“We’ve not been impacted by the heatwave. In fact, it’s slightly cold,” he added.

Hameed Sanusi, a Master’s student of Bioinfomatics, Georgia State University, United States said weather and temperatures are relatively high and but activities are not negatively affected.

Sanusi said: “Since the beginning of summer here in Georgia which was like late June, there has been a rise in temperature giving rise to a hot weather with highs of around 30•C.

“Although it might not always appear sunny, the air is humid meaning that, it can be really hot even on a day that doesn’t look too sunny.

“Most houses in the US have ACs as well as offices and public spaces like schools, buses and train stations. So it is even easy to forget that the weather is hot.

“As of now, there hasn’t been any official declaration of what might be called a heat wave in Georgia. Although there are reports in some other states of what is alluded to be a heat wave.

The places in Georgia I refer to is Atlanta and Stone Mountain which is where I spend most of my time in.”

