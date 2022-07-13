.

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said the best birthday gift he needed from members of his cabinet was the quick and qualitative execution of government policies and programmes and delivering on democratic dividends to Akwa Ibom people.

The governor in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, made the request during the monthly State Executive Council meeting at the EXCO Chambers, Governor’s Office, Uyo.

It added that the meeting witnessed the presentation of update reports by some commissioners as had been the practice under the current administration.

He said: “At the meeting, immediately the governor stepped in, members rose and sang to celebrate his birthday. The governor expressed appreciation for the birthday wishes, but intimated that the best birthday gift for him will be the quick and qualitative execution of government policies and programmes and delivering on democratic dividends to Akwa Ibom people

“The Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport presented the update report on construction of apron and new terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport. He said that work was going on at high speed and assured that the project will be commissioned on record time.”

“The Commissioner for Agriculture presented a report on food availability and security in the state, informing of a need for increased crop production. She also informed the council that all the government plantations are performing optimally.

“Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources presented a draft policy on Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene. The draft policy was referred to the Attorney General for vetting.”

The statement added that the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh, who presented a report on the flood situation in the state, noted that the erosion control project on IBB Way was on course and would be commissioned by September this year.

“He further reported that the flood at IBB Way, state Secretariat and its environs has been safely evacuated and free flow of traffic has been restored.

“EXCO approved an immediate intervention and permanent solution to the erosion problems which manifested in Mkpok area in Eket LGA. The Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals was directed to commence work at Eket immediately,” it added.