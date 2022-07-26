…Says Nnamdi Kanu is its leader

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to a story making the rounds that the group has different factions.

In a statement by its spokesperson Emma Powerful, the group boasted that it has presence in over 100 nations. The group equally noted that it has no faction, reiterating that Nnamdi Kanu remains its leader.

Read the full statement below:

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under our great leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to draw the attention of some media houses in Nigeria and the world that IPOB has no faction whatsoever.

“Mazi Nnamdi KANU is the only leader in the IPOB, therefore any person claiming to be IPOB autopilot group is totally fake and must be ignored. Either you’re IPOB or not.

“Also, IPOB under the leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is fully in support of Igbo youths, market men and women, religious men and women who wish to join the ongoing protest for the gruesome murder of Igbo youths.

“We encourage everyone to show solidarity because it might be you tomorrow. We call our people to carry on with the non-violent, peaceful protest in Imo State because this evil government has killed too many people. We cannot remain mute and allow them finished our people in Imo state.

“IPOB has constantly announced that Simon Ekpa is not an IPOB member and will never be.

Let this facts sink in to all who cares to understand:

1. IPOB is only ONE body.

2. IPOB has presence in over 100 Nations

3. IPOB has only one leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

4. IPOB has an Administrative body called Directorate Of States (DOS) headed by Mazi Chika Edoziem.

5. In the absence of our Leader, the Head of DOS takes charge of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his several live broadcast had consistently informed our People that DOS is incharge of this struggle while he leads.

6. ESN is one and under the Command of DOS in the absence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Therefore, IPOB leadership (DOS) wish to reiterate to Biafrans, lovers of freedom and to the media that IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi KANU has no factions and will not relent in piloting the movement until our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU is out from DSS dungeon. Autopiloters are government sponsored group paid to Infiltrate IPOB and create an impression that IPOB has faction.”