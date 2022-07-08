.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Institute of Social Works of Nigeria (ISOWN) says it is collaborating with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in providing professional services on fistula care and rehabilitation across the federation.

The Project Director, MOMENTUM Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics (MSSFPO), Mr Yakubu Oni, said this at the flag off workshop of the project tagged “Strengthening Rehabilitation and Reintegration services’’ in Abuja.

Oni described obstetric fistula as threat to the girl child and every woman out there with alarming statistics showing an increasing numbers in cases recorded in spite tremendous effort of the Federal and State Government

Against that background, he disclosed that the project, which is USAID-funded, will be implemented by ISOWN in five states of Ebonyi, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi and FCT in the first phase.

According to him, ISOWN is expected to provide social work services on the project which included strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration services being a crucial aspect of the programme

He described rehabilitation and reintegration services as a critical factor that determines holistic intervention in obstetric fistula issues in the country.

“Today’s event is an opportunity to appreciate USAID for the tremendous work they are doing in Nigeria and finding the institute worthy for a second time on this project to provide professional service on the fistula care project,”he said.

Mr Michael Aniekan, the Project Manager, said the event was an engagement with key stakeholder to carryout skill training sessions to achieve status quo analysis on personnel perspective of strengthening rehabilitation and reintegration in identified facilities.

He says “the programme also provided an opportunity for training of lead experts, fistula care medical desk officers, social work experts, medical social welfare officers and social work educators.

“Stakeholders from Federal and State Government level ready to drum support for women and young girls faced with fistula cases with readiness to engage society at different states mapped for intervention.”

Dr Kabiru Atta, USAID Country Representative, Engender Health, Project Manager of MSSFPO project and a lead partner lauded the institute for the synergy.

He however, urged field officers to stay on the tenets of professionalism in ensuring they deliver on the set mandates geared towards ending obstetric fistula in Nigeria.

“This onerous task cannot be achieved with isolated efforts, we therefore call on all relevant public and private agencies to join forces in complementing our role in achieving set targets.

“I reiterate the commitment of USAID on the MSSFPO project to ensure prompt delivery for the good of our people,’’ Atta said.

Atta, who also said the project has a duration of five years, listed the its objectives as to ensure that women and girls have access to safe and appropriate caesarian session.

“We want to make sure that we are supporting the Federal Government in prevention and management of obstetrics and virginal fistula and as well working in the area of prevention and management of female genital mutilation and cutting in Nigeria,” he said.

Adeleke Mamora, Minister of State for Health urged all stakeholders from both Federal and State to support every efforts in addressing rate of fistula cases in the country.

Mamora represented by Dr Salma Ibrahim, Director, Family Health in the ministry says “an average of 3.2 persons per 1000 from our population is faced with fistula annually.

“Government is set to provide additional fistula care centres across the six geo political zones in the country.”