.

By Miftaudeen Raji

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed has said his party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi are not shying away from talking about insecurity in Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed, who featured in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday they were only hesitating because they “know too much abouts the issue of insecurity.”

He said, “We are only waiting to deal with those who brought insecurity to Nigeria. If you know what we know now you will just wait to get there.”

Recall that Obi earlier announced, Baba-Ahmed, a former federal lawmaker as his running mate in the 2023 general elections.

Baba-Ahmed was announced on Friday at an event in Abuja.

According to Obi, the choice of Baba-Ahmed was informed by a series of consultations with stakeholders.