We”ll shut down Nigeria if FG fails to attend to ASUU, SSANU, others agitations

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has promised to join the national leadership of the Union in shutting down the country, if the federal government failed to resolve all issues surrounding the on-going strike actions embarked on by various unions in the nation’s public universities.

Members of the NLC in the state had gathered at the state secretariat as early as 7.00am to carry out the protest held simultaneously across the states of the federation.

The protest, which began from the NLC Secretariat located along MKO Abiola Way in Abeokuta, the state capital moved to Iyana Mortuary, Kuto and terminated the protest at Governor’s Office, Oke -Mosan, where they presented a letter to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, while addressing newsmen said that the federal government had not adequately fund public universities in the country.

He said, “This protest is just a warning to the federal government to address all the agitations of various unions of the nation’s ivory towers. They have succeeded in killing primary and secondary education, and now with the intent of killing public universities attended by children of the masses”.

“Their children are not schooling in Nigeria. They sent them abroad to study and they have been successful in approving private universities. We are saying by this protest that enough is enough. We are no longer going to sit on the fence and watch them collapsing the education sector.”

