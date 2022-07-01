The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has condemned the decision of one his support groups to include his pictures on Muslim prayer mats.

Reacting to the viral photo, many, especially the Muslim faithfuls sees it as mocking their faith.

A former presidential aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, described it as a sad development.

Omokri words: “This is why I say Christians should compulsorily study IRK (Islamic Religious Knowledge) and Muslims should do same with CRK (Christian Religious Knowledge). I have read the Quran. This is wrong. Islam does not tolerate images of humans or animals in mosques.

“Tinubu tried it in Mecca and the Saudis arrested his campaigners!. Islam does not tolerate images of humans in mosques or on prayer mats. How much more an image of a politician. This is sad.

“And you cannot even counsel these people. They feel they know more than those counselling them. You talk one, they talk one hundred. Anyway, we are watching”, Omokri claimed.

However, Obi in a swift reaction to the development in a statement via his twitter account on Friday, Obi said he respects every religion and would never sanction the inclusion of his picture on prayer mats.

Obi, who said he would never mock any faith, ethnic group, or gender, said: “The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion.”

“We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria. -PO.”