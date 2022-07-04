.

…inspects non-sensitive materials, mock accreditation exercise

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday disclosed that the commission will give the people of Osun a better electoral process to elect a governor than it does in Ekiti.

He disclosed this while inspecting non-sensitive materials at INEC office, Osogbo alongside Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Abdulganiy Raji with other officials of the commission.

He boasted that INEC is prepared to deliver hitch-free exercise during the Osun governorship election on July 16.

Yakubu also urged electoral officers of the commission to be proactive in their duties ahead of the election especially making appropriate plans for logistics before the exercise.

At the INEC office, he said, “Identify the Registration Area Centers (RAC) so that on the election day, you can activate the centres as early as 6 am. We should be waiting for electorates not otherwise.

“Remember, Ekiti was good, but we want Osun to beat our record in Ekiti and the 2023 General election.

“We rely on you for transportation arrangement, early movement of materials, liaison with the security, moving them in good time…we must do this right. At the RAC centres, ensure adequate electricity so that they can recharge some of the equipment like the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and power banks so that on Election Day we can have a seamless exercise.”

After the inspection of non-sensitive materials at the INEC office, Osogbo, he visited some polling units, include CAC Grammar School, Araromi and Salvation Army School, Alekuwodo, Osogbo.

While addressing newsmen at CAC Araromi, Osogbo, he said, the inspections is to asess the level of preparedness of the commission ahead of the Osun state poll.

He said, “We are here on readiness assessment of the commission to conduct the election on the 16th of July 2022 and also to visit the some designated centres while we are doing a mock accreditation exercise.

“In this particular centre, we achieve 100 per cent success for all those who presented themselves for accreditation so far.

“Next week, I will be back in the state again to meet with stakeholders, then there would be signing of Peace accord under the auspices of National Peace Committe…so that is our mission.”

He later visited Laro Grammar school, Osogbo,where corps members are being trained by the commission ahead of the poll.