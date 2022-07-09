By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure High Court has sentenced a 50 year old welder, Daniyan Ojo, to death by hanging for causing the death of his wife, Docas Daniyan, three year ago.

The accused committed the offence when he set their matrimonial home ablaze with his wife inside, on September 14, 2019, at Irese Road in Shagari Village, Akure, the state capital.

Justice A. O Adebusoye, while delivering judgement said that the prosecution had proved the case against Daniyan beyond reasonable doubt and convicted him accordingly. The convict had accused his wife of secretly keeping property she bought away from him for years.

He reportedly locked his wife inside the house while she was sleeping and set it on fire, which eventually led to her death.

The convict was said to have locked the only door in which the victims could have escaped through before setting the house on fire One of the witnesses, Ajayi Ajiboye, said that the defendant’s wife was burnt beyond recognition and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Ajiboye said that empty bottles containing petroleum products were discovered under the victim’s bed and at strategic corners of her room.

A brother to the deceased, Adeniyi Samuel, testified that his sister confided in him that she bought the property in her name because she was afraid of the husband disposing her without her knowledge.

The deceased’s daughter, Daniyan Happiness, told the court how her father went to purchase fuel the night of the incident.

Happiness said: “I woke up briefly when my mother came back from her trip but later went back to sleep. It was the uproar of the residents and car that came to take my mother to the hospital that woke me up.”

Justice Adebusoye, held that judging from the evidence and testimonies before him, the accused person was guilty as charged and thereafter sentenced him to death by hanging.

Vanguard News