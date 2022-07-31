L-R: Co-founder Pertinence Group; Sunday Olorunsheyi, Inspirational Speaker; Niyi Adesanya; Co-founder Pertinence Group, Wisdom Ezekiel; and the Red Carpet host, MC Astymin, at the 2022 Wealth Summit.

By Elizabeth Osayande & Victoria Adibeli

The founders, Pertinence Group, Wisdom Ezekiel and Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi have stated that it will take only one with foresight and patience to grasp and enjoy opportunities Lagos state offered.

The duo shared their experiences at the 2022 wealth summit tagged: The real money of Lagos, which saw the launch of Lavida prime, a project that sought partners to invest a minimum of N5 million for an infrastructure that would run for 12 months. The completed project if sold, make the partners get profit, and a plot of land.

According to them, their company was poised to providing solutions to problems, especially accomodation related ones, and making billionaires of people.

In his presentation, co-founder of the company, Ezekiel, his leaving the East to Lagos changed his story.

His words: “Since, I was a teenager, I have always seen Lagos as a land of money having had to see my uncles come back home with lots of money and big cars among others;

“So, I decided to come to Lagos where I did apprenticeship work for five years, before being settled by God. He said.

on harnessing the opportunities in the state, Ezekiel who noted that one must not shortchanged his or her investors, explained that : ” You must take advantage of every opportunity, and turn it to a product.This is by having a foresight to see solutions and not problems.

“You have five ways to identify opportunity in Lagos state which included: element of scarcity; problems must be in high demand; peopy are willing to paying; know the trends; and have a specific market,” co-founder, Pertinence group.

On his part, Dr. Sunday Olorunsheyi, spoke on how investment on land was making them wealthy.

According to him, wealth creation was about patience, and the ability to take risk.

His words: ” Years ago, we bought lands in undeveloped areas for N50,000, now they are selling in millions.

” While it demanded foresight and patience for the long wait in creating wealth, our goal as a company is to make others billionaires by putting people first. ” Dr. Olurunsheyi reiterated.

Other speakers at the event include renowned inspirational speaker, Niyi Adesanya; Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede; National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Dayo Israel and the CEO, Commonsense Group, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel.

