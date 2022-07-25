By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

One of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, Hassan Uthman has recounted his experience while in captivity, saying that he pitied those still being held because they were thoroughly beaten by the terrorists.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC HAUSA; Hassan Uthman thanked Almighty Allah for regaining freedom.

He said last Friday their relations attempted to rescue them but the government did not allow them to proceed on the journey.

He said the relations made a second attempt on Monday and were successful in rescuing 3 of them from captivity.

” The governnent has failed in providing security for life and property. It has failed to rescue us.”

” I don’t know whether ransom was paid to rescue us,” he said.

He recalled that they were initially,sleeping on the bare ground in the thick forest before they were provided with mats..

‘When the rain started; they erected makeshift shelters for us.They fed us according to their capacity .At times, they even slaughtered cattle and sheep for us.Even yesterday they slaughtered a cow and we ate;we thank Allah. “

” Because of the government’s attitude, they were angered and they thoroughly beat us.We were severely flogged and that was just the beginning. This makes me to pity those that are still with them in the forest,” he said.

He said he couldn’t locate the forest they were taken,adding that since the Federal government had failed to rescue them for the past 4 months , the international community should come in and rescue the remaining victims who were in a pitiable condition in the forest.