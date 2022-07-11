Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi

By Evelyn Usman, Lagos

Some pupils of a school (name withheld) in Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos State, have revealed how two of their classmates, weekend, suffocated and died inside the school bus.

This came as the driver of the school bus, Odunsa Mandala, has been arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

Mandala was conveying the pupils to their respective homes after close of school last Friday and was said to have wound up all the glasses because of the downpour.

However, some of the pupils said they complained of feeling unwell in the course of the journey, but that the driver ignored them.

One of the pupils, who narrowly escaped being suffocated to death, told his parents that “most of us complained that we were tired and feeling somehow.

“Then two boys started gasping for breath and they fainted. We shouted. That was when he (driver) stopped.”

By the time the driver stopped the bus, two of the pupils who were found unconscious, had died inside the vehicle.

Parents of those whose children survived, expressed disappointment at the management of the school, wondering why there was no first aid in the vehicle.

Vanguard gathered that the father of one of the dead pupils reported the matter to the Police.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyi, confirmed the incident.

He said the air conditioner in the bus was not on while the glasses were wound up.

He said, “Two pupils died. The driver is in our custody. Investigation is ongoing. one of the pupils that died was eight years old.”