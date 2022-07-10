By Sam Eyoboka

THE Christ Global Network Presbyter, Bishop Taiwo Akinola and the General Overseer of Rhema Christian Church and Towers International with headquarters in Sango Otta in Ogun State made bold express disagreement with same faith ticket for 2023 general elections despite assurances of fairness to all, describing it as unhealthy for today’s Nigeria.

He said this during a media briefing held alongside the New Wine Fire Conference 2022 with the theme: “Flowing In The Messianic Anointing” explaining that same faith ticket, particularly at the presidency would further entrench national division.

Bishop Akinola advised all political parties to jettison all mono faith permutation which is capable of fueling a further cry against the real or perceived allegation of an islamization agenda and exacerbating the country’s present religious crisis.

His words: “We make bold to say that same faith ticket, particularly at the presidency would further entrench national division and disunity. We are aware that the idea of mono faith that is Muslim-Muslim candidature is being contemplated in some leading political circles today. But we as bonafide citizens of this country are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of such a contemplation, which is why we speak up against it now before it is too late.

“We as body of believers are saying no to same same ticket, Muslim-Muslim candidature by any party. It is a fact that political calculation sometimes necessitate very difficult decisions but we strongly advise all major parties including the APC, PDP, NNPP, LP, among others, and their candidature that same faith candidature is certainly not a route to take at all in today’s Nigeria.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket would unwittingly fuel a further cry against the real or perceived allegation of an islamization agenda and further more exacerbate our present religious crisis. It is therefore commonsensical to totally avoid it. We urge all political players to totally avoid it.

“We urge all major political parties in Nigeria to please strike a balance along religious lines for a united and peaceful co-existence in our land. It is a very sad commentary on our kind of politics in this clime that some politicians are only thinking of strategy to win election not minding if they need the country in the end. I ask very boldly, why should any political party think of complicating our already bad and age long issues just because you want to win an election?

“Peace and unity should be our priority in Nigeria and not winning an election at all cost. Some of those pushing for this inconsiderate agenda are doing so for their selfish end only not because they wish the nation well. No patriotic Nigerian would vote for an arrangement that could spell doom for the country.

“Our candid advice is that all political parties should jettison all Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian permutation. We see it as being insensitive, immoral, unjust, grossly disrespectful to the faith of other people, conspicuously suspicious and tendered to violence, and we pray that it must fail.

“There is no religion or region that has monopoly of qualified people who have the capacity to serve as president or running mate to presidential candidate if merit is our consideration. Everyone in Nigeria is important, every religious choice is important. What is not acceptable is the current political permutation that is entrenching domination of one region over another, a situation where a certain group or region consider it a right to rule perpetually and others are played out from the scheme of things should be called out for what it is. It is insensitive, condescending and disrespectful,” he said.

As a side show to this major event today, “we feel led to publicly express our views on the current national political developments in particular reference to General Elections 2023, as a way of lending our voice to the concerns of the voiceless amidst us, as well as contributing our quota to the complex, but very important, task of nation building.

“It is a critical role of the Church of Jesus Christ in any geographical delineation to positively impact her system of governance, growth and development, and to clearly contribute towards the delivery of other social outputs that are crucial to nation building.

“Today, it is glaringly observable that, in our beloved nation Nigeria, God’s commandments regarding justice, integrity, humility, love, fairness and equity are being neglected. This leaves so much room for concern because, as history teaches us, whenever right religious/moral foundations of a nation are eroded, the nation equally follows that pattern.

“Of course, vices don’t come without social consequences. In some quarters today, patriotism and due respect for national identities have degenerated into agitations and disillusionment, simply because of real or perceived political injustices, impunity, greed and vain pursuits with which some of our political leaders have destroyed our economy and made the nation’s infrastructure to deteriorate and decay,” Bishop Akinola further argued.