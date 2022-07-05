By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has called for a healthier relationship between the Military and the South East region.

Uzodimma stated this in Owerri while receiving the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, at the government house who came to Imo state for the 46th edition of the Nigerian Army Day celebration.

According to Uzodimma, “The choice of Imo State for the 46th edition of the Nigerian Army Day celebration is a commendable one, especially with the commissioning of the Civil-Military Cooperation Impact Project.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya who was accompanied by other senior Military Officers, I seized the opportunity to seek healthier relationships between the military and civilian population, especially in Imo State and South East.

“I, therefore, commended the Military hierarchy, Officers and Men of the HQ Nigerian Army for their patriotism and Sacrifices in the security of our territorial integrity and assurance of internal tranquillity.”

“These sacrifices would never be in vain as we are committed, not only to the welfare of the veterans and widows of the fallen troops but, also to the welfare and needs of those in active service.

“Once again, I wish you a very rewarding and successful Army Day celebration and implore you to explore the hospitality of Imo State,” Uzodimma said.