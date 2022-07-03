By Chris Onuoha

A foremost serial entrepreneur and founder, Ogéllé Africa, Osita Oparaugo has urged parents in Nigeria to embrace and introduce to their wards, the new innovation in Educational Technology (EdTech) that is ready to disrupt the learning system in the country.

Oparaugo said this last week in Lagos during the unveiling to the media, a new digital learning platform, “GetBundi,” an online EdTech platform designed to deliver a high quality, engaging and accessible ‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), English language education courses and Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Digital Skills across Africa, adding that whether you are a secondary school student, a graduate, an entrepreneur or a career person that GetBundi has something to offer you in STEM Education and Digital Skills.

Speaking at the conference, Oparaugo said, “Our STEM Education is West African curriculum-based. It is proposed for post-primary school students from Junior Secondary School (JSS)1, that is students in Year 7 to Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3; students in Year 12. It covers subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, ICT, Data Processing, English Language and more. There is also revision for competitive examinations, in particular, WAEC Examinations for up-to three years with monthly live question and answer sessions.”

Oparaugo also said that in their next product deployment, Getbundi platform will include three years of JAMB, IELTS, and TOEFL revision classes. “GetBundi is not a replacement for the traditional method of teaching or physical secondary school. Rather, it is a supplement that can be used as a teachers’ aid, to support continuous learning in-school students and as a study guide for out-of-school students/homeschoolers. Also, GetBundi can be used to prepare students for exams. The courses are also useful for persons who, for instance, intend to retake examinations, change their course at the university or transition to another career that is science-based,” he added.

On acquiring the STI – Digital Skills, he mentioned that Getbundi’s next product deployment scheduled for October 1, 2022, will be launching the Science Technology and Innovation Skills. This, according to him, includes skills such as Video Editing, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design and Coding courses, where users who successfully complete a course and its accompanying assignments will earn a diploma.

“The STI/Digital Skills category is catered to everyone and in our opinion will boost trade and help to build an African market driven by technology. Acquiring Digital Skills are a must for anyone in the 21st century, especially in Africa. STEM-focused remote jobs are in high-demand and are well-paying, and with so many people willing to make the switch but not knowing where to start, GetBundi is the one-stop shop for you.

“Our projection is to support and up-skill ten million Africans in the next ten years through STEM and STI digital skills acquisition; a strategy that we have tagged as “The GetBundi Vision 2032”.

Breaking down the accessibility and affordability of the platform, Oparaugo disclosed that the product can be accessed fully for a whole year at $50, that is N25,000 only. He said other plans include 90 days plan at $20 or N10,000, while for 180 days plan is at $36 or N18,000. This is as he mentioned that the accessibility is simply by clicking at the Getbundi link to subscribe to any of the payment plans.

“GetBundi is a resource that provides significant tools for the African Union to achieve their Agenda 2063, particularly, Goal 2 of Aspiration 1. Singapore used science and technology in turning from a developing country to developed country. China went from having a no-flush problem to being a global leader in science and becoming China’s Science Revolution. It is a super-sizing science: Five huge projects that reveal China’s plans to become a global scientific powerhouse.

“These countries have flourishing economies as a result of the critical role scientific and technological advancements have played. What China and Singapore have achieved in less than 50 years, Africa can also attain using STEM Education and STI Skills acquisition, especially when one considers the abundance of human capital and the resilient nature of Africans, especially the youths.”

GetBundi is owned by Wings of Justice Africa Limited. A company dedicated to improving the lives of Africans through STEM Education and Digital Skills acquisition. The CEO, Founder of GetBundi Mr. Osita Oparaugo, is a lover of Africa and all things African. In 2019, he built Ogéllé, Africa’s first User Generated Content platform, also dubbed Africa’s YouTube. In 2021, the idea of GetBundi sparked from understanding the fact that only countries with STEM citizenry are free countries.

“We are communicating and will continue to do so with The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and The African Union (AU) regarding the GetBundi product because there is no better time than now for Africa to rethink and refocus education towards STEM and to embark on STI skills acquisition” Oparaugo said.

“Wings of Justice Africa Limited also has a Foundation, Wings of Justice Foundation,” Oparaugo mentioned, acknowledges that not every family is able to afford the product, GetBundi, and so the Wings of Justice Foundation has been set up to partner with global NGO’s and multinational companies seeking to impact in Africa to cater to youths and schools who need the product the most but are impacted by poverty, terrorism, disease, war, socio-economic maladies, or even their gender, as in the case of discrimination against educating women and girls.

“We enjoin all Africans to support this product, as it is time for Africa, the sleeping giant, to awaken to its full potential,” he added.