By Ademola Adegbite

THE Vigilant Group of Nigeria, VGN, in Oyo State, yesterday, raised fresh alarm over the influx of bandits into the forests in the South-West region, especially in the state.

It, therefore, urged the state government to empower the group with sophisticated weapons to combat and dislodge them from the forests.

The State Commandant, Mr. Ogunmakin Moses, who addressed newsmen in Ibadan, lamented that his men were suffering, despite their commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.

Moses said: “No need to regularise vigilante patrol team from ad-hoc to permanent gazette; the government should increase our monthly stipend; procurement of sophisticated weapons and provision of mobility for efficient patrol.

“We have written about five letters to the governor but there was no response.

“We met with him when he was a year in office but we couldn’t discuss anything related to our welfare.”