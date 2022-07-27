…Hails his achievements amid harsh economic realities

Members of “Governor Ugwuanyi Progressive Movement (GUPM)”, a support group of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, have reiterated their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor as their leader and role model.

Members of GUPM also reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi of their solidarity and firm support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, stressing that they will continue to follow the governor as the leader of the PDP and work assiduously towards the party’s electoral victory in 2023.

Speaking when the Ward, Local Government, Zonal and State Coordinators of GUPM paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, the State Coordinator, Engr. Chris Ugwu maintained that their loyalty to the governor, since 2016 the group was inaugurated, is unshakable.

Engr. Ugwu told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they are impressed with his uncommon leadership style in Enugu State anchored on peace and good governance, stressing that the governor has discharged his responsibilities diligently and satisfactorily in spite of the state’s lean resources and numerous challenges confronting the country, bordering on economy, security and health.

“Your Excellency, our coming out today is to show that GUPM Enugu State is for you and also tell you that we are solidly behind you. What gives us joy in Enugu State is the peace and good governance your administration has entrenched in the state despite all the security and economic challenges.

“We don’t know how you do the magic. What we know is that you entrusted Enugu State to the Hands of God. You made Enugu State to be in peace and witness development especially in the rural areas where our people were hitherto neglected”, he said.

The State Coordinator stressed that the visit was to reaffirm their resolve to continue to support and follow Gov. Ugwuanyi as their leader and candidate of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial District, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Mbah as well as other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

In their separate speeches, GUPM Coordinators for Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu West senatorial districts, Hon. John Nnam, Hon. Chris Ugwu and Hon. Remigius Udeh, respectively, corroborated the stance of their State Coordinator and reaffirmed their support and loyalty to Gov. Ugwuanyi and his PDP-led administration.

They stressed that the group has been working tirelessly in support of the governor since 2016 and will not relent in doing so, pointing out that they treasure the peace and development in Enugu State and would want the feat to be sustained for posterity.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs. Ebere Irechukwu thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the good works you are doing for us in Enugu State”, adding that “they are numerous to be enumerated”.

She reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that they will continue to follow him, and beseeched God to keep on bestowing the governor with wisdom, good health, peace and strength to render more selfless service to the people of the state and Nigeria in general.