By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

NDOKWA National Youth Movement, NNYM, has accused the Federal Government of having an ulterior motive behind the controversial Water Resources Bill.

NNYM, in a statement by its National Secretary, Presley Idi, rejected the Bill “in its entirety,” urging the Federal Government to jettison it and direct its energy towards putting mechanisms in place to end the security challenges facing the country.

NNYM said: “Our attention has been drawn to the reintroduction of the controversial Water Resources Bill, which was first sent to both chambers of the National assembly in 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari and just like we stated back then, Ndokwa youths rejects the bill in its entirety.

“The water bill, which seeks to transfer ownership of the water resources from state to Federal Government, is not in the best interest of our people and Nigerians in general and as such should be resisted strongly by all men of good conscience.

“Today, our people are suffering greatly from the lack of any form of ownership of the crude found on their ancestral land because of the Federal Government’s claim over it without any major recompense, so, it will be foolhardy for us to allow same happen with our waters.

“We believe there is an ulterior motive behind the reintroduction of the bill after Nigerians have rejected it totally and taking into account the fact that this current government has less than a year to run.”

“One wonders why of all the pressing issues facing the nation, especially the security challenges, it’s the water resources bill that’s being prioritized.”

“We reiterate again for the umpteenth time that we will not support the bill and any legislator, especially those from the Niger Delta who supports the bill will have us to contend with.”