African Hip hop Music star, David Adeleke was spotted on ‘Okada’ celebrating the election victory of his Uncle, Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the just concluded Osun Governorship election.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke was declared winner of the Osun governorship held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Adeleke polled PDP 403,371 to defeat Oyetola and the APC with 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729