By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Twelve persons sustained varied degree of injuries in the multiple explosion  that rocked a tank farm belonging to Matrix  Energy limited at Ifiekooro, Warri south local government area, Delta state on Friday night.

Commissioner for Oil and Gas , Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba disclosed this  yesterday after he  alongside other government officials went  round the tank  farm to ascertain realities.

“We are here at the instance of His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Our first impression was that the place was like a war zone. However, we thank God that no life was lost. Preliminary report says 12 persons were injured and hospitalized but we must understand that a huge investment was affected. We advise proper investigation should be done and avoid repeat occurrence”.

Chairman of Warri south local government area, Dr Michael Tidi and the Commissioner for Special Duties ,  Mr Johnbul Edema in their separate comments during the government visit to the place called for calm from residents of the community, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the sad incident.

Oghale Oyibo , the lady who took the delegation round the scene of the incident said the fire started at about 7pm, adding that  timely responses helped extinguish the inferno.

Vanguard gathered that the injured were receiving treatment at the  Ogiame Ikenwoli hospital  in the local government area.

