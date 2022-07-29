By Kingsley Omonobi

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has honoured over 6,000 troops from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger Republic and the Republic of Benin with medals for their contributions in the ongoing fight against terrorism/insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

Another 12 personnel drawn from the contributing countries were also recognized for their bravery in the concluded Operation Lake Sanity.

The over 6,000 troops were awarded with two categories of medals.

Another important segment of the occasion was the awards of gallantry medal to deserving personnel of the MNJTF who participated and distinguished themselves by acts of bravery in the recent Operation Lake Sanity.

A total of 12 officers and men drawn from the four sectors of the MNJTF were recognized. They were decorated by the Special Guest and other dignitaries.

The Force Commander, MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, said the force had recorded tremendous successes since its establishment in 2015.

A statement on Friday by the Chief of Military Public Information Officer, MNJTF, Chad N’Djamena, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarudeen Adegoke quoted General Ibrahim saying that in the last one year, over 200,000 Internal Displaced Persons/Refugees have returned to their ancestral homes.

The statement reads, “The Force Commander, MNJTF, Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, said the 2022 medal parade was unique in several ways, especially the commemoration of the seven years of the operationalization and reorganization of the MNJTF in July 2015 in the historic city of N’djamena Chad with specific mandate to combat terrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad Region.

“He said the MNJTF had carried out several successful major operations since its inception involving other troops contributing countries.

“He noted that in the last one year 200,000 Internal Displaced Persons/Refugees had returned to their ancestral homes across the entire region which included those who fled and had returned to their home town.”

