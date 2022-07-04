Group Chief Executive, Oando Group, Mr. Wale Tinubu,will on Tuesday address the ongoing National Oil and Gas conference in Abuja. He is among other top shots in the oil and gas industry scheduled to address the august gathering.

Oando is the Platinum sponsor of NOG Conference 2022.

Over the last 20 years, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has been gathering top echelons in the industry including presidents, ministers, heads of government agencies and CEOs annually to discuss major issues, challenges and policies in the sector which is the major economic backbone of the nation.

The conference has as theme: “Funding the Nigerian energy mix for sustainable economic growth,” and ends on Thursday.

The arrival of the global pandemic led to a disparity in supply and demand for hydrocarbons, a drop in oil price and an economic crisis of unprecedented magnitude.

Oil continues to be one of the major sources for power generation. However, increasing global investment into cleaner sources of energy, volatility of oil price and the awaited clarity on the legislative framework for oil and gas production in Nigeria all highlight the need for a more diverse energy mix.

The NOG Strategic Conference will review Nigeria’s positioning within the evolving global energy landscape, with a focus on emerging opportunities to transform her energy industry through robust legislation, technology and innovation, in-country capacity development and actualize energy sufficiency targets:

The Oando CEO usually leaves his watchers and admirers enthralled by his articulation and aplomb. He is graceful in his fine grasp of business intricacies, with a very strong sense of deep erudition in discussions, especially in the area of oil and gas as well economic development in Nigeria. Also, he has deep fountain of knowledge and a shining light in the business firmament.