By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Falcons of Nigeria comfortably qualified for the quarter finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, beating Burundi 4-0.

A victory was not in doubt as it was only a matter of how many goals they were going to score, and it didn’t take long before they opened their account on the night.

Rasheedat Ajibade converted from the spot in the 25th minute after she was fouled while trying to round Burundi’s goalkeeper, Jeanine Irakoze.

The result from the clash was an injured Burundi goalkeeper who had to be substituted for 16-year-old Amissa Inarunkundo.

The newly introduced goalkeeper conceded two quick goals no thanks to lackadaisical defending from her back line. Peace Efih and Uchenna Kanu got both goals.

Kanu made it four immediately after the commencement of the second half to put the outcome of the tie beyond doubt.

The result means Nigeria finishes second behind South Africa who beat Botswana 1-0, and will now face Cameroon in the quarter final for a place at next year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Other quarter final fixtures are:

Morocco vs Botswana

Zambia vs Senegal

South Africa vs Tunisia