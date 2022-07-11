.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has described the nomination of Senator Kassim Shettima, Borno Central as the running mate to the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections as a perfect choice.

In a Congratulatory message he personally signed, Musa who hailed the nomination of Senator Shettima as the running mate to the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 general elections, said that his nomination is a testimony of the very good qualities which he possesses as a knowledgeable, loyal, dependable, a trusted professional and a politician.

According to Senator Musa, a former frontrunner in the recently conducted APC National Chairmanship election that led to the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the former Governor of Borno State and a serving Senator will surely add tremendous value to the APC in next year’s election with victory assured, adding that Shettima is best suited for the position of Vice President because he has been in the forefront of Tinubu’s Presidential struggle.

Musa who noted that the Security challenges the country is at the moment experiencing will be a thing of the past with Shettima as the Vice President following the achievements he recorded in Borno state where one of the major success stories of Shettima’s Government in 2016 was improving security in the state capital, Maiduguri.

The statement read, ” On behalf of my family and the people of Niger East, I heartily congratulate you, your excellency, Senator Kassim Shettima on your well deserved nomination as the Vice Presidential candidate to our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 general elections.

“I must state unequivocally that your nomination is a true testimony of the qualities you possess as one who is intellectually fit, economically sound, knowledgeable, dependable, trusted professionally and politician and with you, Asiwaju Tinubu and our party have made a perfect choice.

“I have no doubt that you will surely add tremendous value to the Senator Bola Tinubu led Government come 2023 with what you did as a Governor in Borno State in addressing the problem of Insecurity.

One of the major success stories of your led Government in Borno State, especially in 2016 was improving security in the State Capital, Maiduguri. With you as the Vice President of the country, the present Security challenge will be a thing of the past.

“As a former two-term Governor of Borno State who came from the private sector, especially from the Banking industry, the academics, as a serving Senator, you are well prepared for the position of Vice President of the country from next year.

” I must say that having worked with him in the Senate, Senator Kashim Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal Vice to our incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insha Allah.”

“While my Constituents pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we move towards another resounding victory in the general elections, I call on all members of our party across Nigeria to also give the APC Standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support.”