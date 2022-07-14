.

***NNPP still consulting, Party Source

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Spokesperson of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Agbo Major has said that the party would later in the day unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate to the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

According to him in a text message, the NNPP has commenced the down loading of Form EC9 from the porter of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The statement read; “NNPP yesterday commenced uploading of Form EC9 of all guber and HoA candidates and would conclude it today Thur 14/7/22. The vice presidential candidate of the party would also be unveiled later today. Pls ignore all insinuations coming from mischief makers.”

Meanwhile the NNPP which has the former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as its Presidential candidate has said that it was still consulting on who would be picked as the Running mate to the candidate.

When Vanguard sought to know from the party’s high level on the position of who would be the Vice Presidential candidate to Kwankwaso, a top official of the party simply said, “We are still consulting.”

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has got its Presidential candidate in the person of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his Vice Presidential candidate, just as the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as its Presidential candidate with former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate and Labour Party has former Anambra State, Peter Obi as the Presidential candidate while Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, a former senator from Kaduna State, as his running mate is the running mate.

The consultation of the NNPP for a Vice Presidential candidate is coming two days to the deadline for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

According to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election which INEC released in February 2022, all political parties that conducted valid primaries are required to nominate their candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections via the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP) from 1st – 15th July 2022.