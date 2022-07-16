Professor Yemi Osinbajo

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has been hospitalized for a surgical procedure on account of recurrent pain in the leg.

This was disclosed on Twitter by Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He wrote, “VP Osinbajo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.”

