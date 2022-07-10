Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) has applauded Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for picking Sen. Kashim Shettima as his All Progressives Congress (APC) running mate for 2023 presidential poll.



Okechukwu, also a foundation member of the APC said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“On the choice of Distinguished Sen. Kissim Shettima as Vice Presidential Candidate; methinks it is an excellent joint ticket.



“An excellent joint ticket because Shettima is transparent, man of action and capable as Asiwaju pointed out.



“He did well as governor of Borno and did a good pick as a successor in the person of Prof. Umara Zulum.



“On the issue of Muslim-Muslim ticket, as a Christian one would had preferred Muslim-Christian ticket; however there was the likely input of Northern Governors who are staunch supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.



Okechukwu added: And as a veteran politician Asiwaju must had weighed all the options among which is competence, capability and reliability and sterling qualities must had guided his choice.



“The good news is that both are moderate Muslims, not ultra Muslims.”(NAN)