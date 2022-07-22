By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—SOME Ijaw leaders have asked a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa to cancel the June 29 marginal oil field licences granted by the Federal Government, saying they were issued in breach of a restraining order of the court.

Counsel to the Ijaw leaders, Mr. Enie Otrofanowei, yesterday, told the court that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources flouted an April 5, 2022 injunctive order by granting the licences, when even they had been restrained from granting the licences by the court.

“We are seeking to invalidate or set aside the licences and we seek a short adjournment since the defendants are absent today, to argue our application,” he said.

Trial judge, Justice Isa Dashen, had on April 5, 2022, restrained the Federal Government from issuing licences for marginal oilfields in the Niger Delta pending determination of a pending suit by Ijaw leaders.

The Ijaw leaders, Brown Agu (Opu Agu VIII), Mrs Rosemary John-Oduone, President Ijaw Women Connect and Mr. Femowei Friday on behalf of themselves and the Ijaw ethnic nationality had sometime in 2020, approached the court seeking to halt licensing of marginal oilfields located in their domains.

Justice Dashen, however, adjourned till October 5,2022, for continuation of hearing and ordered that hearing notices be issued to all defendants, who were absent in court.

Justice Dashen, it will recalled, inherited the case from Justice Abimbola Awogboro, following her transfer to the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

The defendants in the suit include, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.