Participants at the training

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Equal Access International, EAI, in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation have commenced a three day training for stakeholders from Guma, Agatu and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state to stem insecurity in the LGAs in its Securing Nigeria Community Project, SNCP.

The training which has in attendance, Local Government Council Chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, security personnel, youth and women groups as well as other stakeholders from the targeted LGAs is also aimed at better equipping the people with the strategy to nip in the bud acts that could create and escalate crisis in the communities.

Speaking on the essence of the training yesterday in Makurdi, the Country Director of EAI, Dr. Maji Peterx said it was primarily to secure Nigerian communities, improve community policing relationship by strengthening coordination between the police and community stakeholders.

He said the training would help the participants understand their roles in violence prevention strategy in the communities and also emphasize the importance of building community trust to facilitate incidents and early warning reporting.

Dr. Peterx said, “what we have is what we call our stakeholders engagement and it is part of our programme for securing Nigerian communities and we are working in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Kano states; and in each state we are working we are working in three LGAs”

He said the components of the projects “is for the purpose of transcending the blocks to synergize them into what we call an early warning, early response platform. And then in most of the areas where we work we try to find out the critical stakeholders, the people that are very important and vibrant, people that can give instructions about security, people that have a stake at it.

“That is why we have some of the uniform people we engaged within the civil society, the Police, the Civil Defence, and in some states we have the Civil Joint Taskforce, we the neighbourhood watch, we vigilante and so on. So all of these kinds of formal and informal security outfits that work within the communities are integrated. Then we have the structures for community leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, representatives of other groups so that we know that every structure in the society is represented. The whole idea is for us to create a platform where people could engage and speak very regularly with each other and share ideas about what is happening in their various communities and say this is what we can do the issues.

“We are engaging with the security structure so that there is no need realizing that there is a threat to peace and security where you cannot do anything about it. So the most important thing is not noticing, it’s being able to respond to it. That is basically what the project is looking at.

“At the end of this training we expect that the participants will go back to their communities and set up platforms. And if they have this forum where they meet regularly it is going to be helpful. We are emphasizing that security is everybody’s business so if you see something you say something.”

The Programme Officer of Cleen Foundation, Mr. Ebere Mbaegbu said the Securing Nigeria Community Project, SNCP, being implemented in partnership with Equal Access International, EAI was about empowering the Nigerian people to work together to secure their communities from conflicts.

He said: “The project is being implemented in Benue, Plateau, Kaduna and Kano states. At the beginning of the project we started training local resource organizations and Civil Society Organisations and the idea is for them to go back to the communities with what they have learnt and cascade the training in the various communities. This are people who would take ownership of the project at the end of the day.

“So we don’t just end there, we also empower security agencies and the community members. The idea is to promote community policing, promote early warning and early response systems.”

Mbaegbu who acknowledged the challenges being faced by the Police in the delivery of its constitutional mandate, said “we the citizens cannot just fold our hands and watch the country go down to its knees due to the emergence of multiple conflicts, hence the need for every hand to be on deck to see how we can contribute our quota towards securing the communities, the states and Nigeria at large.

“And we know that Benue state is not an exception to the issue of violent extremism. We have seen a lot of herders-farmers conflicts. We have seen boundary disputes, we have also seen all sorts of violence.

“The Police and other sister organizations seem to be overwhelmed by the violent conflicts in the state. That was why the Governor Samuel Ortom sometime ago mentioned that the people should start defending themselves. We do not know what that means but the layman understood it as people should start carrying arms to defend themselves. That kind of solution has its implications because if we do not control the citizens from being armed we could one day wake up and realize that there is anarchy.

“So we think that the better way to secure our communities is to garner the skills that will be required, as being done elsewhere, by equipping the citizens with conflict prevention skills, community policing skills, crime prevention skills, early warning early response skills and also establish that partnership between the communities and the Police.

“That is what we seek to achieve with this training which has the presence of the Police, Civil Defence, the traditional rulers, Local Government Council Chairmen, women group and youth groups. These are important stakeholders who play critical roles in the communities.”

Also, the Deputy Country Director, and Programme Manager for EAI on the Securing Nigerian Communities Project, SNCP, Gad Peter, who was represented by the Benue State Field Coordinator for EAI, Andrew Idoko, said the three days training would help “enhance the capacity of both local government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women groups and the local security outfits we have just as the Community Volunteer Guard, CVG, to better understand their roles in violence prevention and security and also emphasize on the importance of community building and policing.

“At the end of the training we hope that they would be able to run the problem analysis, be able to identify threats, early warning signs in their communities. And also define long and short term response plans. So at the end of the training we are going to form like a Community Accountability Forum, CAF, with these participants; where they will be able to run all those analysis and be able to provide short term response to the security problems in their communities.

“So basically we have 45 participants, 15 from each three LGAs present here including Agatu, Guma and Gwer West.

I must note that the training is a follow up to the training we had in December for security actors. We brought the security actors, the Police, Civil Defence, CVGS, and vigilante together last December here in Makurdi and had a training for them.

“But for this event we have brought civilians to train them as well in relation with the police so that we can have a cohesive front where civilians will be working with security agents to solve the security situation in their communities.

“It is also important to note that we are going to cascade the training further for ten people from each community. The CAF we are going to form here during this training will serve as a platform, and early warning early response mechanism platform for that. And the people we are going to train further, the 10 from the communities, we will bring two from this training, Chairman and Secretary of each of the Forum, then when we cascade the training for 10 other people we will bring the Chairman and Secretary so that the Civilian Security Platform, CSP, will be formed from there. So the CSP will support the CAF to carry out their duties effectively.”

In his remark, the Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, Mr. Andrew Ayade who commended the organizers of the training for putting it together, observed that the topic being discussed were germane to addressing the challenges of insecurity in the communities and the LGA.

He said, “It is not all the time that we are combative, sometimes we adopt the carrot approach and see if it can solve our problems. And today we have seen that the carrot approach can work effectively in our case too. Particularly when you find out that our youths are also involved and not only the external aggressors. From what we are gathering from the training to tackle the issue of the insecurity we have in our LGA, and in fact to a larger extent, Benue state, I can tell you that we are on the right track.

“On my part I have already told my security officer, that after this training we are going to organize another programme at the Local Government level to cascade what we have learnt to the people because the workshop is very effective and it has opened our eyes to lots of means of tackling insecurity in our localities.”

On his part, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr. Joseph Ngbede said “this is an exciting workshop on security awareness. I should commend the organizers, they have opened our eyes on what to do at a particular time to check insecurity in our communities and they deserved commendation. The workshop has opened my eyes to lots of issues on insecurity and if I put what I have gathered to good use I strongly believe that we will be able to check insecurity in my LGA.

“And to achieve that, we will carry all stakeholders along and cascade what we have learnt to them and ensure that we all put it to practice to achieve desired results.”

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Austin Iwar who among others spoke on various topics including “Community Policing (Civil Security Outfits and Police), Establishment and Management of Community Accountability Forum among others noted that “every community in Nigeria today has multiple problems.”

According to him “some of the problems are economically instigated, some are politically instigated problems. It is important that we understand the context of these problems by looking at the root causes.

“Over the years we have focused on responding without looking at the root cause of these problems. And so this training is to equip the people to be able to deal with their problems in specific context. For example you are talking about community policing, and the important thing in community policing is crime prevention. That is, communities need to be involved in how they are being policed by looking at the root cause and working in partnership to solve problems.

“So we also talk about what will make the partnership work effectively and also introduce participants to problem solving. And one of the things we advise is that structures should be created by governments both at state and local levels. Structure that are designed to coordinate solutions. Not such political structures like having a Permanent Secretary Security. But you have a Ministry at state level like we have in Kaduna state where they have a Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs. That Ministry first of all coordinates all reactive and proactive responses and looks at the issues.

“I also advise that within the context of the United Nations Protocol on Crime Prevention, Local Governments can also establish departments of crime prevention and community safety. So that we are able to coordinate rather than keep responding. We need to look at what we need to do to proactively deal with this problems. We need to bring a balance between proactivity and reactivity. We need to prevent the crime and also understand the nature of the crime for you to know the root cause.

“Like I said, most of the problems are saddled on law enforcements, but law enforcement solution is only temporary because what they do is to react. But if we focus on balancing the two we will be able to get somewhere.”