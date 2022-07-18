By Moses Nosike

A reputable real estate company, Vines Realty has unveiled gorgeous actress and an air TV personality, Nancy Isime as its brand ambassador. Nancy is presently one of the most successful, fast rising and award winning presenter/actors in Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing of the endorsement deal in Lagos, the Managing Director/Founder Realty Afrique Limited, David Obaraifo Udoh, a Nigerian indigene of Edo state said that Vines Realty is a subsidiary of Realty Afrique Ltd, a first choice property company that loves injecting new ideas and creating a win, win business relationships with her customers. “When people buy property from us they are sure of the best facilities and environment”.

Continue, Udoh, a business consultant, conversant in wealth management advisory, philanthropist, strategy, real estate, mentorship, public speaking and humanitarian with over 11 years of experience said, “our mission is to be the number one real estate company in tropical Africa and support the government to ensure equitable housing for all through its value driven systems.

Answering questions why he is into real estate business, Udoh said, “I have always like to set up real estate business knowing that real estate is one of the best form of investment in the purest form of entrepreneurship.

Before we embark on this journey almost a decade past, we lost a lot of money, but we didn’t give up rather we took it as a turning point, decided we have to correct all of that because real estate industry in Lagos is very volatile, fraudulent and a lot of people fall victims of such.

But on our own case, my team agreed that we are going to set up a real estate with different having learnt from experience, the knowledge we gathered with skills we have to do it differently, and thus it was important to set up a real estate which has humanitarian brand that can solve the people’s need.

“Today is a turning point in the history of a company, Vines Realty. Vines Realty is a humanitarian brand real estate, the principle upon which the company is built first considers humanity.

However, along our journey of global clientele, we considered getting a brand ambassador for ourselves that will fit into the kind of business we are doing. Nancy Isime fits into the kind of brand ambassador we want to represent our company both on the National Pan African and the global skill of things. So she was chosen.

So, the brand Nancy Isime stands for hardwork, genuineness, originality, perseverance, and others good qualities”.

On whether he is looking into the youth market, Udoh said, “presently we started a programme last year targetting to make one million young people millionaires, help them own companies and build a trans-generational wealth. The aim of that programme was to empower as many youths as possible, such that they will be business owners, they will be millionaires seeing that the biggest population of African continent is in the youth.

“So, we sent up a real estate affiliate structure which is different from what others do, and this year alone, we have registered business for some of them and we are training them on how to be business owners and manage it to be a global business brand. Our watchdog is humanitarian first. So whatever we are doing here, we first consider humanity.

We have a lot of CSR especially in the community where we operate. We are social impact driven real estate company.

In addition, Nancy Isime, TV host, executive producer and creator, CEO, NIPS Studios unveiled as the new brand ambassador, Vines Realty said, “This is too exciting, I chose to be a part of the brand because the management understands what they are doing when it comes to real estate business.

Being their brand ambassador I will basically represent Vines Realty well and contribute my quota to move the company’s forward. “Of course all the estates are at Ibeju Lekki. I encourage youths and every other person to tape into this opportunity and invest so that in the nearest future they will begin to benefit”.