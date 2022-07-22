



As the mother and grandmother celebrates the climb to 80th rung of the age ladder, family and friends have expressed the belief that her propensity for giving and sharing love will be sustained, while her wisdom after years of experience, remain enriching.



The award-winning fashion designer and Nigerian socialite, Sisi Abah Folawiy clocked 80 on Friday, July 22.



As expected, the special occasion did not go uncelebrated as a grand yet cozy party was organized to commemorate the special age.





Videos spotted on social media captured the mood at the party which had notable figures and dignitaries in attendance.

One video captured the celebrant seated alongside the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo who were both present to celebrate with her.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also graced the event with her presence.



More videos below: