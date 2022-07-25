Religion and ethnicity have become the two major sources of conflict in Nigerian politics.

Nigerian youths often stress the need for the citizens to put competency first but with Nigeria having a multilingual society having 374 ethnic nationalities that speak 348 languages, this has not been the case.



Ahead of the 2023 election, religion and ethnicity have been the major topic of discussion because of the two major parties presidential candidates



Today, we ask Nigerians, Should ethnicity and religion influence the 2023 elections?