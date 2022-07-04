Davido

Nigerian afro-pop artist Davido shocked one of his fans with a 2m cash gift during one of his performances at a show over the weekend.

On sighting the excited female fan, who was barefooted, Davido invited her to the stage after which he offered her his shoes and added an extra sum of N2M as a gift.

Overjoyed, the fan literally fainted when Davido told his Personal Assistant to give her the N2m cash gift.

VIDEO: Moment Davido gifted fan shoes, 2 million at his show at the weekend



Credit: Instagram // gistreeltv pic.twitter.com/atiZK4PFsx — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) July 4, 2022

Davido’s generous act is coming weeks after he gave a Ghanaian a full scholarship.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported how Davido intervened after someone tweeted about a young man’s inability to further his education despite scoring all As at the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

In a tweet that went viral, it was reported that the young man has been unable to further his education because of his financial status.

“We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all .. #wrblo,” Davido tweeted after he found the young man.